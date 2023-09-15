The Tool Christina Tosi Uses To Make Cake Decorating A Breeze - Exclusive

Pastry chef extraordinaire and Milk Bar founder-CEO Christina Tosi is famous for many dessert innovations, but one of her most iconic is the naked cake. Rather than covering her cakes in an outer coating of frosting, she leaves the sides bare, exposing the layers of delicious fillings so you know what's going on inside the cake. This is the approach she took with the Cheetos birthday cake she made for the brand's 75th anniversary — the naked sides allow you to see the violently orange Cheetos buttercream tucked between each layer of vanilla Funfetti-style cake.

As she told Mashed in an exclusive interview, Tosi employs a special piece of equipment to build perfect-looking naked cakes. "We use something called acetate, and it creates this flawless plastic collar of sorts, and you can reuse it over and over again to build cakes."

Tosi starts by using an acetate plastic sheet to make a clear cylinder, then lays in a circle of cake the same diameter as the acetate ring. The cake gets topped with whatever fillings you want (Tosi likes to use two fillings and something crunchy in between each piece of cake), and then another cake circle is placed on top. Repeat the process for more layers, then remove the acetate — and you have a naked cake with sharp, picture-perfect edges.