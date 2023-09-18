The Sweet Secret Ingredient To Make Your Chips Match Your Fruity Salsa

It's hard to deny that salsa is one of the most popular dips, with its multiple uses adding to the overall appeal. Whether an accompaniment to tortilla chips, an essential taco ingredient, or mixed into eggs, how salsa is most commonly enjoyed varies widely from person to person. The same goes for flavor. Perhaps yours has to be absent cilantro or needs to be so spicy your eyes water. Whatever you look for in salsa, the person next to you probably will not.

Those who feel fruit is an essential salsa ingredient may have strong opinions about what makes the best mango salsa, but what about the best chip to match fruit salsa? While salty chips are the perfect pairing for a spicy or savory dip, a dusting of cinnamon sugar flawlessly accompanies sweet salsas. Whether you opt for tomato and fruit salsa or skip the tomatoes altogether and focus on the fruit, cinnamon-sugar tortilla chips can help amplify and balance the sweetness.

Cinnamon-flavored snacks are nothing new, and the popularity of desserts like churros and sopapillas is a sure sign that resisting cinnamon-sugar desserts is impossible. Fortunately, they're easier to make than you might think, and while cinnamon makes a great base note, you don't have to stop there.