Add Berries To Your Brownie Batch For That Mouth-Watering Tart Taste

A tried-and-true dessert staple that anyone can enjoy, brownies are a chocolate lover's dream – and they are fun to make and easy to eat. From classic recipes to double chocolate chip and ones topped with a sweet frosting glaze, there's no wrong way to eat brownies. And while they're irresistibly delicious in all forms, you should definitely try baking berries into your next brownie batch to experience the magic they can add.

Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries all add a burst of natural sweetness to brownies and highlight their rich, chocolatey quality. Berries have a vibrant, slightly sour taste that translates as a pop of bright tanginess when embedded into the ooey-gooey goodness of a freshly baked batch of brownies. The fudgy consistency of brownies benefits from the firm ripeness of fresh berry topping or the soft, richness of berries cooked right into the batter, giving your favorite brownie recipe a multi-dimensional texture.

Since berries are naturally sweet, adding them to your brownies can reduce the amount of refined sugar you may use in your traditional recipe (for instance, when swapping in berries instead of chocolate chips). They also provide the decadent dessert with a nutritional edge thanks to the high antioxidant and fiber content found in berries.