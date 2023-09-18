Add Berries To Your Brownie Batch For That Mouth-Watering Tart Taste
A tried-and-true dessert staple that anyone can enjoy, brownies are a chocolate lover's dream – and they are fun to make and easy to eat. From classic recipes to double chocolate chip and ones topped with a sweet frosting glaze, there's no wrong way to eat brownies. And while they're irresistibly delicious in all forms, you should definitely try baking berries into your next brownie batch to experience the magic they can add.
Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries all add a burst of natural sweetness to brownies and highlight their rich, chocolatey quality. Berries have a vibrant, slightly sour taste that translates as a pop of bright tanginess when embedded into the ooey-gooey goodness of a freshly baked batch of brownies. The fudgy consistency of brownies benefits from the firm ripeness of fresh berry topping or the soft, richness of berries cooked right into the batter, giving your favorite brownie recipe a multi-dimensional texture.
Since berries are naturally sweet, adding them to your brownies can reduce the amount of refined sugar you may use in your traditional recipe (for instance, when swapping in berries instead of chocolate chips). They also provide the decadent dessert with a nutritional edge thanks to the high antioxidant and fiber content found in berries.
Making berry brownies
Whether you're an expert baker or a beginner, we've got you covered when it comes to adding berries to your brownies. Our favorite brownie recipe calls for sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, flour, baking soda, water, a dash of salt, and of course, melted chocolate chips. You'll want to first heat the sugar, butter, and water until bubbling then add in the chocolate chips until they're melted into the mixture. Once it's combined, add the eggs and vanilla extract, before combining the wet with the dry ingredients. Fold in your berries to the batter with a spatula, then pour the mixture into an oven-friendly dish to bake until crisp on the outside and irresistibly soft on the inside.
Fresh berries are ideal for this fruit-laced dessert, but as long as you adjust your bake time, frozen berries are a great kitchen hack that works just as well. When you're mixing the berries into the batter, make sure to mix them in thoroughly so that they're distributed evenly throughout the batch. Keep in mind that smaller berries have a tendency to sink to the bottom of the batter while baking, so toss them in a bit of flour before adding to the mixture to prevent displacement.
Don't worry budding bakers, berry brownies work great with boxed batter too! Next time you need a reason to put ripened berries to use, throw them into some brownies for a tart treat you'll be coming back for time and time again.