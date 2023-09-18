The TikTok Hack For Making Stuffed Crust Pizza Is Ingenius

Pizza is one of those foods everyone seems to have an opinion about. Some want it saucy while others like it cheesy. Thin crust enthusiasts turn their noses up at a doughy pie, but doughy pie lovers can't imagine having it any other way. There are loads of self-proclaimed pizza snobs out there, but for many, there's no such thing as a bad pizza — especially if a stuffed crust is involved. So when TikTok creator @Hasaneats uploaded a video that promised a personal stuffed crust pizza in four minutes flat, it garnered plenty of attention.

As most great things do, it starts off with a plain flour tortilla. After placing four string cheeses around the perimeter, the edges are folded over the logs of cheese and tucked underneath, creating a rim of carby, cheesy goodness. The square in the center is loaded up with sauce and cheese and the whole concoction is cooked in an air fryer. The aim is flavor over fashion here, so don't get too hung up on the awkward appearance.

Tortilla pizza has always appealed because it's both quick and comforting — a perfect late-night snack. The necessary ingredients are probably already in your fridge, and you don't need to go out or order out to achieve saucy cheesy satisfaction. As one commenter said, "Tortilla pizza is the best struggle food," and even Jaques Pépin makes sad girl tortilla pizza. This stuffed cheese crust version takes the comfort up a level.