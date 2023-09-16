The 27 Best Restaurants In Santa Monica

If you aren't sourcing local farmer's market ingredients for every dish on your menu, can you even call yourself a Santa Monica restaurant? The answer, as far as this list is concerned, is debatable. But, whether it's a high-end sushi bar, juicy burger joint, or Mediterranean rooftop cafe, there's no shortage of fresh, organic, local, and sustainable ingredients listed on virtually every menu from Wilshire Boulevard to the Santa Monica pier.

Seafood is certainly a menu highlight across the board, which is a given considering Santa Monica's ideal Pacific Ocean-adjacent location. There's also a Vegan Ethiopian restaurant worth checking out, as well as some old-school steakhouses and Italian restaurants and delis worthy of the list, as well.

Whether you're a longtime Los Angeles local or a tourist looking for an unforgettable meal with views to boot, check out our list of the best restaurants in Santa Monica and let your palate thank us later.