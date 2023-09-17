False Facts About Egg Salad Everyone Believes

Mayo isn't the only way to hold this salad together. One way to change the nutritional value or flavor of egg salad is to make it with a creamy or fatty ingredient that isn't mayonnaise. The most obvious substitutions are plain yogurt or sour cream. They're both creamy like mayo, but they also provide an extra tartness that can add some interest to your salad. It's a 1-to-1 swap for mayo in your recipe. If you use a couple of tablespoons of full-fat yogurt per serving, you'll only end up adding 26 calories and about a gram of fat to the eggs. With sour cream, you'll be adding 60 calories and 5 grams of fat, but it's still less than adding mayo. Other dairy options include crème fraîche, ricotta, cottage cheese, and cream cheese.

Avocado isn't just for guacamole and toast; it also works nicely as a mayo substitute. The ratio of avocado to boiled eggs is 1-to-6, so plan accordingly. If you find that you've added avocado before it's mushy, you might want to try adding a bit of olive oil or lemon juice for moisture. The lemon juice will help prevent the avocado from turning brown, so you might want to add it anyway. Just be aware that adding a whole avocado to your salad will add more calories and fat, but at least most of it is monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat (the good kinds).