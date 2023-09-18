Why The US Loves Buying So Many Plastic Water Bottles

It's general knowledge that the human body is made of approximately 60% plastic. Did we say plastic? We meant water. Our mistake ... or was it? After all, the realities of 21st-century life mean a smidgeon of plastic can be found virtually everywhere, including in fast food and inside our bodies. Not that the potential presence of microscopic pieces of plastic (aka microplastics) floating around our bloodstreams has curbed our societal dependence on plastic materials — as the many purveyors of plastic bottled water brands in the U.S. can attest.

Now, the massive, wide-scale consumption of water sold in plastic bottles (as in single-use, not reusable water bottles) isn't relegated solely to U.S. consumers, of course. But the undeniable popularity of plastic water bottles — a commodity that's simultaneously wasteful and environmentally destructive – is so typically American that it borders on parody.

Interestingly enough, the rationale behind our national obsession with plastic water bottles isn't nearly as simple as you might imagine. In fact, after conducting a deep dive into the possible reasons for its strong sales presence, we found a surprisingly multifaceted explanation. To discover the answers to this patriotic preference, keep reading as we break down why the U.S. loves buying so many plastic water bottles.