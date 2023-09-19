Your Favorite Fall Fruit Deserves A Place In Halloween Sangria

Sangria is usually a summer drink — perfect for sipping on long, sunny August evenings or at a boozy picnic in the park. But, a few tweaks can push the summer classic firmly into fall territory. Yes, Halloween sangria can even earn a starring role on your party table come October's chilly end. Just make sure not to forget the apples.

The Spanish drink usually mixes a base of red or white wine with other ingredients like juice, chopped fruit, seltzer water, and other liquors like rum. Oftentimes, sangria recipes go heavy on the citrus to enhance the refreshing acidity of the wine by adding chopped oranges, lemons, limes, and even grapefruit. However, neglecting to include a milder, sweeter fruit to complement the citrusy flavor is a mistake everyone makes when making sangria, one that can strand the drink in the hottest summer months.

Apples are the key to your Halloween-forward sangria — both chopped and stirred in or in liquid form (juice or cider will do) — but you can complement them with other additions like oranges, pears, cranberries, pomegranate, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, or other fall flavors. You can even add to the spook factor of your Halloween sangria by tossing in frozen grapes to mimic eyeballs, as many Halloween punch recipes call for.