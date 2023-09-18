TikTok Turned Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings Into A Pasta Masterpiece

When you're a busy bee that's ballin' on a budget, there's no better place to get your groceries than at Trader Joe's. The grocery store chain has become famous for its abundant offerings of inventive, prepared foods that taste great without costing an arm and a leg. Of all the unique microwavable meals you might find in TJ's frozen food aisle, few have captured our hearts quite like the Trader Joe's chicken soup dumplings.

The savory, soup-filled dumplings are so rich and delicious that you'd be hard-pressed to find an unsatisfying way to consume them. TikTok user @shayclick, however, seems to have discovered the ultimate pairing: Trader Joe's chicken soup dumplings piled atop a heaping helping of the grocery store's famous squiggly noodles.

In more ways than one, Trader Joe's squiggly noodles are similar to instant ramen noodles. The noodles come with a packet of sauce flavored with soy and sesame, which has made them the base of choice for many stir fry lovers. With a few extra ingredients and the addition of soup dumplings, Trader Joe's squiggly noodles can become a premium pasta dish.