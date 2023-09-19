Should You Wash Frozen Produce From The Grocery Store?

When you buy fresh produce from the grocery store, a farmers market, or a local roadside stand, you probably already know that you should be washing these foods under running water to remove any dirt or bacteria before eating or incorporating them into your cooking. But what about frozen produce that you buy from the supermarket? Do you still need to wash fruits and vegetables even after they have been frozen? The answer is not entirely clear.

Of course, it is always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to protecting yourself against possible sources of contamination and food-borne illness. Some people advise washing frozen produce even though it has generally already been washed prior to packaging. To do so, place the frozen fruit or veggies into a colander and run them under cool water.

According to the American Frozen Food Institute, frozen fruit is safe to eat directly out of the bag because it has been washed, and its high acidity and sugar content can prevent or mitigate bacterial growth. On the other hand, due to their lower acidity and sugar content, frozen vegetables are less likely to reduce the growth of harmful bacteria. For optimal safety, prepare them based on package cooking instructions to ensure the food reaches sufficiently high temperatures.