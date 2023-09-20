The Perfect Taco Bell Quesarito Copycat Requires Tomato Bouillon

The quesarito is one of Taco Bell's more notorious portmanteau dishes, alongside the enchirito and quesalupa. Notorious for the naming convention, that is, but not for the flavor, as this quesadilla/burrito mashup is, as might be expected, jam-packed with cheesy goodness. Developer Kristen Carli, when asked to describe her copycat recipe for us, characterized her quesaritos as "incredible." Cheese, needless to say, is an important ingredient, and two types of this are used: a shredded Mexican cheese blend in addition to the type of nacho cheese sauce you can purchase in a can or a jar.

One ingredient you may not be expecting to see in these copycat Taco Bell quesaritos is tomato bouillon, which is not quite as standard as the beef or chicken versions of this condiment. While you'll only be using a tiny amount of tomato flavoring, it nevertheless makes for a tasty addition to the rice. Carli uses an Instant Pot to cook her rice, but it's not necessary to own or use such an appliance. Cook the rice any way you prefer, simply adding a spoonful of tomato bouillon to the water before you start heating it. Once teh rice is done, it will not only have taken on a tomato-y tang but should lso have a pretty pale pink hue, as well.