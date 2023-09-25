Soy-Bourbon Steak Recipe

If you're a meat eater, steak makes an excellent dining option, whether it's for a quick weeknight dinner or an upscale meal. Depending on the cut of beef, you can transform this classic protein in countless ways. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave shares this soy-bourbon steak recipe to turn a basic steak dinner into a tantalizing experience for your taste buds. "The bourbon marinade makes the steak super tender and adds delicious flavor," she comments, and that's just the start of it.

This versatile dinner makes an excellent pairing with various side dishes, including roasted vegetables and steamed rice. Not to mention, the active cooking time is under 20 minutes. Granted, you'll need to marinade the meat for an hour or so, but this will give you the time to step into evening mode after a day at work. With minimal ingredients, Musgrave proves you can turn a simple cut of steak into a savory meal you'll be looking forward to all day.