Soy-Bourbon Steak Recipe
If you're a meat eater, steak makes an excellent dining option, whether it's for a quick weeknight dinner or an upscale meal. Depending on the cut of beef, you can transform this classic protein in countless ways. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave shares this soy-bourbon steak recipe to turn a basic steak dinner into a tantalizing experience for your taste buds. "The bourbon marinade makes the steak super tender and adds delicious flavor," she comments, and that's just the start of it.
This versatile dinner makes an excellent pairing with various side dishes, including roasted vegetables and steamed rice. Not to mention, the active cooking time is under 20 minutes. Granted, you'll need to marinade the meat for an hour or so, but this will give you the time to step into evening mode after a day at work. With minimal ingredients, Musgrave proves you can turn a simple cut of steak into a savory meal you'll be looking forward to all day.
Gather the ingredients for this soy-bourbon steak recipe
For this recipe, you'll need soy sauce, bourbon, brown sugar, and olive oil. About your bourbon selection, Musgrave comments, "Don't use the good stuff when cooking — I'd just use a cheaper bottle of bourbon you already have on hand." Next, mince some garlic cloves and make sure you have salt and black pepper at hand for seasoning. Finally, you'll need 2 strip steaks. Depending on your hunger, Musgrave recommends choosing steaks between 10-16 ounces in size.
Whisk the marinade ingredients
In a shallow baking dish, whisk together the soy sauce, bourbon, brown sugar, olive oil, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper until well combined.
Marinate the steaks
Place the strip steaks in the dish and flip them a couple of times to coat them in the marinade. Cover the dish and marinate the meat anywhere from 1-8 hours. When you're ready to cook the meat, remove the steaks from the marinade.
Sear the steaks, slice, and serve
Place a pan over medium-high heat, then add the steaks. Sear them for 2-3 minutes per side, then check if the internal temperature has reached 130 F for medium rare. If you like your meat more well done, leave it on the burner a little longer. Remove the steaks from the pan and let them rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes. Finally, slice them into strips, and serve. "This would be great with steamed white rice and vegetables," Musgrave suggests. As for any extras, she notes, "These leftovers would be great in a stir-fry or for fried rice."
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ½ cup bourbon
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 (10- to 16-ounce) strip steaks
- Add the soy sauce, bourbon, brown sugar, olive oil, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper to a shallow baking dish and whisk well to combine.
- Add the strip steaks to the dish, cover, and marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.
- When ready to cook, remove the steaks from the marinade.
- Heat a pan over medium-high heat. Add the steaks and sear for 2-3 minutes per side, until the internal temperature reaches 130 F for medium rare.
- Let the cooked steaks rest at room temperature for 10 minutes, then slice and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|1,278
|Total Fat
|84.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|26.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|272.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|18.0 g
|Sodium
|3,685.8 mg
|Protein
|69.7 g