Grilled Stuffed Banana Boats Recipe
Looking for a fun, easy dessert recipe? This grilled stuffed banana boats recipe from recipe developer and blogger Kate Shungu is the perfect dessert for a summer night. All you need to make this recipe are bananas, peanut butter, chocolate, and a grill or campfire.
"I love the combination of chocolate and peanut butter," Shungu says. "They both complement bananas really well, so making a peanut butter chocolate banana boat is the perfect way to enjoy all three together." If you're craving something beyond chocolate and peanut butter, this recipe is endlessly customizable, so feel free to use whatever other toppings strike your fancy.
This recipe is written for banana boats prepared on a grill, but these grilled treats are also an excellent dessert to make on a camping trip. "These can also be made over a campfire," Shungu says. "Just place them in a hot location, but not directly in the flame."
Gather your ingredients for these grilled stuffed banana boats
To make these grilled stuffed banana boats, you'll need 6 ripe bananas. "The bananas should be ripe with a few brown spots," Shungu advises. "They get soft on the grill, so they don't need to be super ripe." Additionally, be sure to have ½ cup chocolate chips, ¼ cup peanut butter, ½ cup roughly chopped mini peanut butter cups, and ¼ cup roughly chopped peanuts.
Start the grill and prep the bananas
Preheat your grill to medium heat and cut out 6 pieces of aluminum foil measuring 12x12 inches. Now, slice the bananas vertically: Make a ¼ inch-deep cut to expose the banana, and gently split the peel so you have room for the stuffing.
Stuff and wrap the bananas
Divide the chocolate chips evenly among the banana slits, stuffing them inside the peel. Next, place each banana on a piece of aluminum foil. Wrap each one closed, making sure to leave some room at the top to keep the foil from touching the chocolate chips.
Grill and top the bananas
Place the foil-wrapped bananas on the grill and let them cook for 5-8 minutes, or until the bananas are soft and have taken on some brown spots, and the chocolate chips have melted.
Remove the bananas from the grill and open up the foil packets. Drizzle the bananas with peanut butter (microwaved for 10-12 seconds if needed for a drizzly consistency), then top them with the chopped peanuts and peanut butter cups.
Serve the banana boats
Once you've drizzled and topped the bananas, they are ready to eat! "These are a great cookout dessert," Shungu says. "You can easily add these to the grill while it's still hot from cooking an entrée, and then they'll be ready for dessert." Be sure to only make as many boats as you'll need to serve, as these are best hot off the grill rather than enjoyed as leftovers.
- 6 ripe bananas
- ½ cup chocolate chips
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- ½ cup mini peanut butter cups, roughly chopped
- ¼ cup roughly chopped peanuts
- Preheat the grill to medium heat. Cut out 6 12x12-inch pieces of aluminum foil.
- Slice the bananas vertically, making a ¼ inch-deep slit through the peel to expose the banana. Split the peel open gently so you have room for the stuffing.
- Divide the chocolate chips among the bananas, stuffing the slits with the chocolate.
- Place each banana on a piece of foil. Wrap closed, leaving room at the top of the foil so it doesn't touch the chocolate chips.
- Place the foil packets on the grill for 5-8 minutes, or until the bananas are soft and have taken on some brown spots and the chocolate chips have melted.
- If using a thicker peanut butter, microwave it for 10-12 seconds, or until it can be drizzled easily.
- Remove the bananas from the foil. Drizzle them with the peanut butter and top them with the peanuts and peanut butter cups. Serve warm.
|Calories per Serving
|392
|Total Fat
|19.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|3.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|52.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.2 g
|Total Sugars
|36.0 g
|Sodium
|83.4 mg
|Protein
|8.0 g