Grilled Stuffed Banana Boats Recipe

Looking for a fun, easy dessert recipe? This grilled stuffed banana boats recipe from recipe developer and blogger Kate Shungu is the perfect dessert for a summer night. All you need to make this recipe are bananas, peanut butter, chocolate, and a grill or campfire.

"I love the combination of chocolate and peanut butter," Shungu says. "They both complement bananas really well, so making a peanut butter chocolate banana boat is the perfect way to enjoy all three together." If you're craving something beyond chocolate and peanut butter, this recipe is endlessly customizable, so feel free to use whatever other toppings strike your fancy.

This recipe is written for banana boats prepared on a grill, but these grilled treats are also an excellent dessert to make on a camping trip. "These can also be made over a campfire," Shungu says. "Just place them in a hot location, but not directly in the flame."