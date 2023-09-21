Maple Syrup Is The Secret Ingredient For A Delicious Coffee Cocktail

While coffee cocktails have become popular in recent years, these seldom involve a simple mixture of black coffee + booze because these bitter flavors need to be tempered by sweeter elements. Simple syrup may be the go-to sweetener of choice in many bars, but one alternative is to swap this ingredient out for maple syrup. It may be a bit of a stretch to call it a secret ingredient as maple has a fairly assertive taste to it, but it's one that's always played nicely with coffee (as witnessed in nearly every coffee chain's fall flavors lineup). It also means that home mixologists, can skip buying (or making) the simple syrup and just use the same stuff they already have on hand for topping pancakes.

Maple syrup has been uber-trendy lately not only due to its flavor but to the health benefits it conveys. It's high in nutrients such as manganese and riboflavin and rich in antioxidants. By contrast, simple syrup supplies none of these. One thing to be aware of is that a 1-ounce serving (which equates to 2 tablespoons, for those of you without a cocktail jigger) has 110 calories, whereas the same amount of simple syrup is just 50 calories. Due to the former's sweetness, however, you can generally replace the simple syrup in a drink recipe with maple syrup that's been diluted 50/50 with water. (This will also help cut down on the costs, because maple syrup may actually be priced higher than some top-shelf liquors).