Swap Frosting With Instant Mashed Potatoes To Practice Piping Skills

Since some people find it tricky to get the mashed potatoes' thickness just right, it may help to take your time when adding the water, gradually mixing it in until you achieve the desired results. Some folks may get multiple uses out of their practice batch, storing it in the fridge for several days before finally tossing it. If you don't have any instant mashed potatoes on hand or don't want to make a batch of from-scratch mashed potatoes (or maybe just can't stand the thought of letting all those potatoes go to waste after you're done piping, no matter how affordable they are), you do have other options.

Smooth peanut butter is one option to consider if you specifically need a little bit more practice controlling the flow of icing from your piping bag. Peanut butter is a bit thicker than both mashed potatoes and frosting, so it gives you more time to really think about what you're doing, as you're doing it. Other options include using a basic buttercream recipe, but just omitting a few ingredients. For example, if you have powdered sugar on hand, but no butter, you can mix the powdered sugar with shortening to form a frosting-adjacent mixture for practice piping. Likewise, if you have butter but no powdered sugar, you can whip up the butter in your stand mixer, and use it for practice once it's light and airy.