Charcoal cheddar is crafted through a meticulous process that infuses activated charcoal into the traditional cheddar-making technique. The journey begins with pasteurized milk, which is then inoculated with bacteria cultures to initiate fermentation. As the milk acidifies, the enzyme rennet is added to coagulate it, forming Little Miss Muffet's favorite repast — curds and whey. The curds are carefully cut to release more whey and then heated to further expel moisture.

Of course, the feature that sets this cheddar apart is the introduction of activated charcoal, a porous form of carbon with remarkable adsorption properties. The activated charcoal is thoroughly mixed into the curds, imbuing the cheese with its signature pitch-black color. This step requires precision to ensure even distribution while not overpowering the flavor.

After mixing, the curds are pressed to remove excess whey. Salt is then added to enhance the bite and aid preservation. The curds are shaped into waxed truckle molds (which contribute to the cheddar cheese's recognizable round form) to keep the cheese fresh. The cheese is allowed to age over a defined period, which can range from several weeks to months. While aging, the flavors deepen and mature, leading to the development of a unique taste profile that combines the nuttiness of cheddar with earthy notes from the activated charcoal. Once the aging process is complete, the cheese wheels are typically coated to preserve their quality.