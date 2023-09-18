Ryan Reynolds Goes On A Profanity-Laced Pumpkin Spice Rant In Negroni Week Ad

Ryan Reynolds has cemented himself as one of the internet's favorite social media figures, taking his undeniable wit and charm from the big screen and using it to craft creative advertisements for his many businesses. In addition to starring in films such as those in the "Deadpool" trilogy, Reynolds has ownership stakes in the Mint Mobile company as well as the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. One of Reynolds' best-known ventures is the Aviation Gin company, which the star holds a joint ownership in and acts as the de-facto brand ambassador for.

The most recent advertisement from that brand features Reynolds issuing a foul-mouthed harangue to pumpkin spice lovers while mixing a beautifully poured Negroni using Aviation gin. In the video, Reynolds jests (while surrounded by gourds, cinnamon sticks, and other autumnal decor) that Aviation Gin will not be buying into the pumpkin spice trend, even going so far as to suggest that the viewer stick a pumpkin-spiced cinnamon stick somewhere unmentionable.

The video, which was uploaded to Reynolds' official social media accounts, including his YouTube channel, serves as an advertisement for Negroni Week. This Imbibe Magazine-launched tradition began in 2013 and has since helped to support a number of charitable organizations to the tune of more than $4 million. While many fans of the business mogul's work laughed along with the ad, some couldn't help but wonder why Reynolds holds such strong negative feelings about pumpkin spice.