Why Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Mother's Day Ad Is So Relatable
"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds is involved in several business ventures outside of his acting career, like owning Aviation Gin and co-owning a Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, with Rob McElhenney. Although he undoubtedly stays busy with all these irons in the fire, he still finds time to have (often fake) feuds with other celebrities on the internet. One of his notable feuds was with fellow actor Hugh Jackman, and it ended in a hilarious "truce" wherein they made a commercial for each other's respective companies (via YouTube).
It's clear that Reynolds takes these social media battles very seriously, so much so that he involved his mother in one with Chris Hemsworth (via ET). The witty actor wrote his mom a script that was filled with bleeped words to fully roast the "Thor" actor on Twitter. Hemsworth attempted to clap back on Instagram, but nothing compared to Tammy Reynolds' wholesome delivery of a scathing speech. The mother and son duo recently collaborated again to make a Mother's Day commercial for Aviation Gin, and it's easy to see where Ryan gets his sense of humor from.
Tammy Reynolds' micromanaging resonated with fans
Ryan Reynolds enlisted his mom to create a Mother's Day ad for Aviation Gin, and the results are hilarious (via YouTube). In the video, Ryan creates a Mother's Ruin Punch, and the name of the drink speaks to the interaction between them while he mixes the drink. The "Green Lantern" star's mother questions his every move as he pours the ingredients into the punch bowl, asking, "Is that how you want to do it?" She also warned him not to add too much gin, which causes him to quickly throw away the cap out of frustration.
Unsurprisingly, fans on YouTube saw their own mother in Tammy Reynolds' performance. "'I don't see any coasters' – my Darling Mum. Everyday. Love her to bits. Nicely done Ryan," commented one fan. "Lol as for fixing your performance in post... Awesome mum, kinda reminds me of mine... Happy Mother's Day to all mothers," said another fan.
To show that the commercial was all in good fun, the end of the clip shows Ryan breaking his classic straight face act and laughing with his mother. Whether he's playing our favorite funny superhero or offering to buy fans a cocktail, Ryan will always make us laugh, and for that, we appreciate him endlessly.