Starbucks' Bottled Frappuccinos Deserve The Ice Cube Treatment
There's no denying that the Starbucks bottled Frappuccinos are sugary and delicious. They perfectly encapsulate the flavors of a Starbucks Frappuccino and come in a variety of flavors, including Starbucks' iconic Caramel Frappuccino. But have you ever thought of turning them into ice cubes and incorporating them into your morning coffee? TikTok user Kaeli Mae had the ingenious idea to freeze her bottled Frappuccino, creating ice cubes that she then used to craft her drink — a cookies-and-cream, white mocha-flavored iced coffee.
She starts by pouring a bottled Vanilla Frappuccino into ice cube molds. While they freeze, she makes her espresso shot over white chocolate powder, then froths milk and Oreo cookies together to create the cookies-and-cream foam. The final step is assembly: First come the Frappuccino ice cubes, then milk, espresso, and finally the foam. The flavors seem similar to those of Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, just without the cocoa used for a traditional mocha.
So, what do people think?
If you're a fan of sweet flavors in your coffee, this could be the trick you've been looking for to elevate your at-home routine. Users in the video's comments section, however, seemingly want to embrace traditional coffee flavors and bitterness. One wrote, "coffee these days is just a milkshake," and another commented, "too much sugar." Others were more interested in the video's ASMR qualities, sharing how much they enjoyed just watching this coffee come together — it truly is a satisfying watch.
The drink's creator, Kaeli Mae, isn't new to the funky ice cube and coffee-making game. Other videos on her page show off her "coffee corner," fully equipped with a Nespresso machine, pods, and flavors galore. She also gives her viewers a look into how she refills her ice cube trays each month, flavoring her ice with things like sliced strawberries, lemons, and cucumbers.