Starbucks' Bottled Frappuccinos Deserve The Ice Cube Treatment

There's no denying that the Starbucks bottled Frappuccinos are sugary and delicious. They perfectly encapsulate the flavors of a Starbucks Frappuccino and come in a variety of flavors, including Starbucks' iconic Caramel Frappuccino. But have you ever thought of turning them into ice cubes and incorporating them into your morning coffee? TikTok user Kaeli Mae had the ingenious idea to freeze her bottled Frappuccino, creating ice cubes that she then used to craft her drink — a cookies-and-cream, white mocha-flavored iced coffee.

She starts by pouring a bottled Vanilla Frappuccino into ice cube molds. While they freeze, she makes her espresso shot over white chocolate powder, then froths milk and Oreo cookies together to create the cookies-and-cream foam. The final step is assembly: First come the Frappuccino ice cubes, then milk, espresso, and finally the foam. The flavors seem similar to those of Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, just without the cocoa used for a traditional mocha.