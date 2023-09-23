When Picking The Right Pork Chop, Thickness Matters

When it comes to satisfying weeknight dinners, there are few other cuts of meat more iconic than the humble pork chop. It's easy to come by, relatively inexpensive, and fairly straightforward to make. It can be served as a simple, pan-seared protein, or battered and deep-fried Southern style.

No matter how you like to cook your pork chops, one thing you always want to remember is thickness. The thickness of a pork chop has a bearing on how much you'll have to pay for it. It will also help to determine how best to cook it and, therefore, what recipe you should use.

Don't be afraid to ask your butcher for custom cuts. Thick-cut pork chops would be anywhere from one to one-and-a-half inches thick and are great for cooking gradually on the grill. Thin-cut chops come in a range of one-eighth to one-quarter-inch thickness. These cuts are perfect for pan searing or deep frying. Three-quarters of an inch is a great middle ground. Pork chops with this amount of thickness will have enough meat to achieve a nice medium-rare doneness without having to overcook the surface of the pork. If you're really comfortable with your butcher, try requesting boneless loin chops sliced super thin in the deli slicer for easy stir-fried meat.