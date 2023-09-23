What You Need To Know About Grocery Store Bar Codes

Barcodes have made purchasing and product tracking a lot easier and faster than they used to be, especially for grocery stores. A barcode may at first seem like a simple concept, but the reality is that these simple lines are the result of decades of research by major corporations and scientific labs. Together, grocers and scientists have harnessed the power of microchips and lasers to create a way for you to buy boxed mac and cheese more efficiently.

Jokes aside, the barcode really did revolutionize the grocery and retail industries, but it hasn't always proven to be a perfect tool. In fact, the barcode you know is almost certainly going to change in just a few years to keep up with consumers' increasing desire to know more about the products they buy. It's just one transformation in a series of many that's helped to make the process of stocking shelves and shopping a smoother experience for grocers and consumers alike. Here's what you need to know about grocery store barcodes.