The Sweetgreen CEO's Toxic Scandal You May Have Forgotten About

Sweetgreen, which introduced a healthier farm-to-table fast-casual chain concept featuring salads and grain bowls in 2007, quickly prospered and drew major investors, growing from its first store in Washington, D.C., to just shy of 1,000 stores, including 247 in New York alone. It was initially recognized for its sustainable approach, online app presence, and popularity among millennials. In those early days, the chief criticism of Sweetgreens was their high prices — around $12 for a salad.

Then, in 2021, its CEO Jonathan Neman wrote a post on LinkedIn that drew heavy criticism and landed him in hot water with his employees and the general public. The quote, posted during the COVID-19 pandemic, asserted that "78% of hospitalizations due to COVID are obese and overweight people. Is there an underlying problem that perhaps we have not given enough attention to? Is there another way to think about how we tackle 'healthcare' by addressing the root cause?" Neman followed that up with another controversial statement by claiming that "no mask and no vaccine will save us.