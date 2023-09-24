Mark Zuckerberg's McDonald's Order Is So Large We Can't Tell If He's Serious

One might think that fitness plans and fast food don't really go hand in hand, but there are plenty of athletes who enjoy fast food — Chicken McNuggets have a special place in Usain Bolt's heart, Shaquille O'Neal loves himself some McDonald's, and so does Floyd Mayweather. As it turns out, Mark Zuckerberg is also a fan of the Golden Arches.

While he might not be an athlete, Zuckerberg takes fitness training seriously and has incorporated a variety of strength and self-defense exercises into his daily routine. A blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he has won several medals in tournaments and also practices MMA fighting. Such rigorous training and exercise calls for extra calories, and it seems like the Meta head honcho wouldn't mind treating himself to some McDonald's.

When the fast food restaurant chain took to Threads to ask what their fans would like to order, Zuckerberg pulled no punches in the replies section. "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?" he wrote. In the same thread, Zuckerberg admitted he needs 4,000 calories per day to strike a balance between exertion from all training and nutrition since he doesn't want to lose weight.