Mark Zuckerberg's McDonald's Order Is So Large We Can't Tell If He's Serious
One might think that fitness plans and fast food don't really go hand in hand, but there are plenty of athletes who enjoy fast food — Chicken McNuggets have a special place in Usain Bolt's heart, Shaquille O'Neal loves himself some McDonald's, and so does Floyd Mayweather. As it turns out, Mark Zuckerberg is also a fan of the Golden Arches.
While he might not be an athlete, Zuckerberg takes fitness training seriously and has incorporated a variety of strength and self-defense exercises into his daily routine. A blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he has won several medals in tournaments and also practices MMA fighting. Such rigorous training and exercise calls for extra calories, and it seems like the Meta head honcho wouldn't mind treating himself to some McDonald's.
When the fast food restaurant chain took to Threads to ask what their fans would like to order, Zuckerberg pulled no punches in the replies section. "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?" he wrote. In the same thread, Zuckerberg admitted he needs 4,000 calories per day to strike a balance between exertion from all training and nutrition since he doesn't want to lose weight.
The order is above the recommended daily calorie intake
For an average person who doesn't train like Zuckerberg, the total calories from his McDonald's order would exceed the 2,000-3,000 calorie mark for men set by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
Let's break down the calories per item — 20 McNuggets is 800 calories, a Quarter Pounder is 520 cal., a large World Famous Fries is 480 cal., the Oreo McFlurry is 510 cal., the Baked Apple Pie is 230 cal., and one cheeseburger is 300 cal. That's easily over 3,000 calories if you add more cheeseburgers.
No word on whether he got all the food, but his order garnered a wide range of reactions. "College diet for life!" one user wrote. "You're in camp! No McDonald's," Zuckerberg's friend and UFC fighter Mike Davis commented with a tears of joy emoji. "I thought you only ate meat that you killed?" one fan questioned. Zuckerberg previously admitted to only eating meat from animals he killed as a part of his annual personal challenge in 2011. Eating McDonald's may or may not be a part of Zuckerberg's new challenge, but we're loving it.