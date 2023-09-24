Hong Kong-Style French Toast Is So Tasty, We'd Wake Up Early To Make It

Every culture has its own version of French toast. Pain perdu, eggy bread, or Poor Knights of Windsor are all made from pieces of bread in various stages of going stale, soaked in a loose, eggy custard, and fried until browned and delicious. Most are topped with sweet ingredients, like honey, syrup, powdered sugar, or sweet spreads like jam or Nutella. Hong Kong-style French toast takes the idea of French toast and turns it into a delectable layered, stuffed French toast.

Salty-sweet peanut butter is smeared between layers of white bread, soaked in custard, and then deep-fried on all sides until it's golden. It's usually topped with condensed milk and a pat of butter. The peanut butter is soft and runny, and the bread is delicately crispy without being overly sweet. It's like the French toast you always wanted as a kid. It's a popular street food or a post-bar munchie at 3 a.m. in Hong Kong, but you can make and enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.