Take Your Breakfast To The Next Level With Smashed Potatoes

Breakfast potatoes — what's not to love? From hashbrowns to savory, sweet potato hash, there's no wrong way to enjoy starchy spuds as your first meal of the day. There are, however, some inventive ways to cook them. Enter smashed potatoes.

Smashed potatoes have a distinct texture, with an ultra-crispy, golden-brown exterior and a tender interior. This textural contrast sets them apart from other breakfast potatoes that have a softer mouthfeel. Smashed potatoes also have a larger surface area compared to classic home fries, helping them to cook more evenly. Plus, you'll have more room for herbs and seasonings to adhere to the potato.

If you're not a morning person, no worries, as smashed potatoes are quick and easy to prepare. And if you're thinking this unique potato dish is the same as mashed potatoes, think again! Smashing potatoes doesn't require the same level of effort as mashing does, making this a swift option for a filling breakfast. Simply boil your favorite potoatoes until tender, transfer them to a baking sheet, smash them with a cup, jar, or fork, add oil and seasonings, and bake until crunchy!