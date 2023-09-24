Take Your Breakfast To The Next Level With Smashed Potatoes
Breakfast potatoes — what's not to love? From hashbrowns to savory, sweet potato hash, there's no wrong way to enjoy starchy spuds as your first meal of the day. There are, however, some inventive ways to cook them. Enter smashed potatoes.
Smashed potatoes have a distinct texture, with an ultra-crispy, golden-brown exterior and a tender interior. This textural contrast sets them apart from other breakfast potatoes that have a softer mouthfeel. Smashed potatoes also have a larger surface area compared to classic home fries, helping them to cook more evenly. Plus, you'll have more room for herbs and seasonings to adhere to the potato.
If you're not a morning person, no worries, as smashed potatoes are quick and easy to prepare. And if you're thinking this unique potato dish is the same as mashed potatoes, think again! Smashing potatoes doesn't require the same level of effort as mashing does, making this a swift option for a filling breakfast. Simply boil your favorite potoatoes until tender, transfer them to a baking sheet, smash them with a cup, jar, or fork, add oil and seasonings, and bake until crunchy!
Smashed potato recipe ideas
If you've never cooked smashed potatoes, you may not know where to start. But don't fret — we've got you covered. As long as you have potatoes, oil, and seasonings, you'll be eating good faster than you can say potato.
If you're looking for a classic, no-frills breakfast, season your smashed potatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake until crispy and pair with eggs, bacon, and a side of ketchup. For something sophisticated, sauté sliced mushrooms and baby spinach until tender, then serve over smashed potatoes seasoned with basil. For an extra luxurious flavor, add a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese and a dash of truffle oil.
For a pleasant contrast in flavor, try using sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes, topped with sautéed kale, caramelized onions, and a sunny-side-up egg for a nutritious morning meal. And if you need a simple, creamy dipping sauce for dipping your smashed potatoes, combine Greek yogurt with lemon, salt, pepper, fresh dill, and garlic powder.
You'll want to bake these tasty little potatoes at around 450 degrees for at least 30 minutes to get them nice and crunchy. But otherwise, feel free to experiment and figure out what works best for your unique tastes.