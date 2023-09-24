Dipping Olives In Ranch Dressing Is Unusual But Unforgettable
Finger food fans and girl dinner enthusiasts rejoice — an unsuspecting yet delicious hand-held snack is here to take over your smorgasbord as demonstrated by one TikTok creator, who calls it better than pizza. Although the individual ingredients are nothing revolutionary on their own, when enjoyed in combination, olives and ranch dressing will take you to flavor heaven.
While TikTok users aren't totally sold on the whole "better than pizza" of it all, they're certainly intrigued. One user commented, "I love olives and ranch. I should try this!" Another fully supported the combo, sharing, "This is why green olives and ranch are my go-to toppings from Subway."
From kalamata olives to green and black olives, these bite-sized fruits boast a concentrated briny and salty flavor that's delicately balanced by the velvety, milky taste of ranch dressing. Olives also have a dense, chewy texture that's softened by the smooth, slightly runny drip of ranch. Thanks to its cool, creamy quality, a classic, store-bought ranch dressing is an excellent option for pairing with olives. However, ranch is easy to make from scratch, which makes it a highly customizable dip that's easily tailored to your own unique tastes. With only a few ingredients — buttermilk, sour cream or mayo, and spices and herbs — you'll have a fresh batch of ranch dressing in no time. Mix and match with portions, consistencies, and funky aromatics that match your favorite olive variety.
Pairings and presentation for ranch-dipped olives
Food isn't always about aesthetics, so before we get into the nitty gritty details of additional pairings and presentation, it's worth noting that a snack of olives plucked right out of the jar and dipped into your favorite store-bought ranch dressing, as demonstrated on TikTok, is a delicacy in and of itself — but don't be afraid to jazz it up.
@tasmindhaliwal
OLIVES 🫒 + RANCH !! I swear its delicious 😍 #foodcombo #weirdfoodcombos #asmr #asmrfood #asmrsounds #fyp #fypシ゚viral #trending
Next time you're making a charcuterie board, assemble some classic cured meats with grainy crackers, soft bread, hard cheeses, earthy jams, and an assortment of olives with a side of dill-kissed ranch dressing. Take it a step further by combining each ingredient on a skewer before sinking them into your ranch dressing for an olive and ranch-forward charcuterie kabob.
Goodbye fried pickles, and hello fried olives! Batter and deep fry your favorite olives to a golden brown crisp and dip them into an herbaceous ranch dressing for a briny spin on a classic Southern appetizer. If you don't want the extra calories from deep-frying olives, experiment with grilling them until they're pleasantly charred before dipping into your favorite ranch dressing. Or put together a quintessential veggie platter with the usual suspects like cauliflower, broccoli, and baby carrots before adding an assortment of olives to the ensemble. And like any good veggie platter — you should have ranch at the center.
Whichever way you choose to serve and enjoy olives and ranch, there's really no wrong way to eat these complementary ingredients.