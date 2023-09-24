Dipping Olives In Ranch Dressing Is Unusual But Unforgettable

Finger food fans and girl dinner enthusiasts rejoice — an unsuspecting yet delicious hand-held snack is here to take over your smorgasbord as demonstrated by one TikTok creator, who calls it better than pizza. Although the individual ingredients are nothing revolutionary on their own, when enjoyed in combination, olives and ranch dressing will take you to flavor heaven.

While TikTok users aren't totally sold on the whole "better than pizza" of it all, they're certainly intrigued. One user commented, "I love olives and ranch. I should try this!" Another fully supported the combo, sharing, "This is why green olives and ranch are my go-to toppings from Subway."

From kalamata olives to green and black olives, these bite-sized fruits boast a concentrated briny and salty flavor that's delicately balanced by the velvety, milky taste of ranch dressing. Olives also have a dense, chewy texture that's softened by the smooth, slightly runny drip of ranch. Thanks to its cool, creamy quality, a classic, store-bought ranch dressing is an excellent option for pairing with olives. However, ranch is easy to make from scratch, which makes it a highly customizable dip that's easily tailored to your own unique tastes. With only a few ingredients — buttermilk, sour cream or mayo, and spices and herbs — you'll have a fresh batch of ranch dressing in no time. Mix and match with portions, consistencies, and funky aromatics that match your favorite olive variety.