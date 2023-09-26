Making Eggs-In-A-Hole? Don't Waste Bread – Turn The Cutout Into Grilled Cheese

Egg in a hole — or, if you prefer a more artistic appellation, egg in a frame — is one of those breakfast standbys that's so easy that you don't even need a recipe, although numerous TikTokers, as well as big names like the Pioneer Woman, will still try to share theirs with you. While a recipe may be superfluous for anything so simple, there are still numerous tips, tricks, and tweaks that can turn this egg dish into something even more fun, such as one where you swap out the bread for a bagel. (A donut would also work if you're into sweet and savory breakfast combos.)

One idea we particularly like, since we're big on reducing food waste, is that of re-purposing that bit of bread that you cut out of the middle in order to provide a hole (or frame) for the egg. Sure, you can always store it in a bag in the freezer with other leftover bread pieces until you have enough to make croutons, bread pudding, or stuffing, but if you want to make use of it right away, we suggest melting some cheese on it to make a grilled cheese sandwich. In fact, if your pan is big enough, you can cook that little lagniappe right alongside the egg-in-toast.