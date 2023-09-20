Kraft Cheese Slices Are Being Recalled Over Choking Hazard
Due to a potential safety issue and the risk of an unpleasant eating experience, Kraft Heinz has recalled 83,800 cases of Kraft Singles. Customers have been contacting the company to report that a thin strip of plastic remained stuck to the cheese after the wrapper was removed. Though nobody has yet been seriously injured, the fear is that the plastic is a potential choking hazard, and people have reported gagging on the plastic while eating the cheese.
According to a press release from Kraft Heinz, the incident was caused by an issue with a faulty machine that left a "thin strip of the individual film" after the removal of the plastic wrapping. This shouldn't be a problem moving forward, as Kraft has confirmed the repair of the wrapping machine. This issue comes after a May 2023 packaging makeover. The redesign was intended to aid in the removal of the film, something that customers have noted as difficult for quite some time. According to Kraft Heinz, the new wrapping is thicker to prevent rips and includes additional flaps to improve grip. As of now, though, it is unclear if the redesign is related to the problem.
How can I tell if my product is recalled?
A few variations of Kraft Singles have been included in the recall. One is Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a "best if used by" range of January 10 through January 27, 2024. This 16-ounce pack has a UPC code of 0 2100061526 1. A second recalled product, with a best buy date of January 9 through January 13 and January 16, 2024, is Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product. This multipack, 3-pound product has a UPC of 0 2100060491 3. If you've purchased one of these packages, you can request a refund by calling 1-800-280-8252, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
This isn't the only recall that's plagued Kraft Heinz in recent times. In August of 2022, 5,700 cases of Capri-Sun were pulled from shelves due to an accidental mixture with cleaning solution. Later the same year, in December, Oscar Mayer ham and cheese loaf products were recalled due to potential cross-contamination with undercooked product.