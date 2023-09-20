Kraft Cheese Slices Are Being Recalled Over Choking Hazard

Due to a potential safety issue and the risk of an unpleasant eating experience, Kraft Heinz has recalled 83,800 cases of Kraft Singles. Customers have been contacting the company to report that a thin strip of plastic remained stuck to the cheese after the wrapper was removed. Though nobody has yet been seriously injured, the fear is that the plastic is a potential choking hazard, and people have reported gagging on the plastic while eating the cheese.

According to a press release from Kraft Heinz, the incident was caused by an issue with a faulty machine that left a "thin strip of the individual film" after the removal of the plastic wrapping. This shouldn't be a problem moving forward, as Kraft has confirmed the repair of the wrapping machine. This issue comes after a May 2023 packaging makeover. The redesign was intended to aid in the removal of the film, something that customers have noted as difficult for quite some time. According to Kraft Heinz, the new wrapping is thicker to prevent rips and includes additional flaps to improve grip. As of now, though, it is unclear if the redesign is related to the problem.