Adam Richman's Go-To Pizza Order - Exclusive

Adam Richman is a man with humble tastes. As he put it in an exclusive interview with Mashed, "I could be out here rocking shirts about foie gras, huitlacoche, and caviar, but I like being the people's champ." So instead of wearing foie gras merch, he's helping Hormel, America's most popular pepperoni brand, sell pepperoni-themed goods in its Pepperoni Pizza Pop-Up Shop.

If you think that provides a clue as to Richman's favorite pizza order, you'd be right. "I go for pepperoni slices, or pepperoni and hot pepper," he said. He's a big fan of classic thin-crust New York City slices, though if a place specializes in a different style of pizza, he can be persuaded to branch out. His favorite pizza place where he lives in Westchester, New York, is known for focaccia pizza, and he likes Domino's cracker-like thin crust too.

When he wants a non-pepperoni option, he goes for a topping that you might have a hard time finding at a standard chain pizza place. "They call it the chicken parm slice with the chopped little bits of chicken parm on it," he described. He'll often order both a pepperoni and a chicken parm slice and wash them down with root beer.