Deep-Fried Pizza Is Like Being At The State Fair (But Better)

As much as we may try to deny it, the simple truth is that everything tastes better fried. Even pizza — a near perfect food — can be made better with a light golden fry. While some self-proclaimed pizza snobs and chefs can't get behind fried pizza, we think the satisfying crunch is reason enough to throw any preconceived notions straight out the window.

While deep-fried pizza may sound like an American invention that would be found at your typical state fair, it actually comes straight from Naples, Italy. In the aftermath of World War II, when food and brick ovens were in short supply, the Neapolitans made due by frying their pizza. Similar to a calzone (which can be baked or fried), fried pizza is folded over and sealed, with the cheese, sauce, and fillings tucked neatly inside. Neapolitans gave their fried creation a new name – pizza fritta. Also referred to as panzerotti, fried pizza is a common street food in some regions of Italy.