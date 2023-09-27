Smoked Negronis Make The Classic Cocktail Feel Even Fancier

The negroni is a classic Italian cocktail, and its deep red coloring and orange garnish make every occasion feel just a bit more elegant. The standard negroni recipe combines gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth to create a bitter, yet delicious cocktail. But one TikTok creator is taking the classic drink to a new level using smoke and rosemary.

In a video posted to their account, which focuses on innovative cocktail recipes, they create a smoked rosemary negroni sour, using techniques and ingredients not normally associated with the drink. To infuse the cocktail with a smoky, herby flavor, they use a match to light a sprig of rosemary on fire before placing the glass over the smoking sprig. Once rosemary smoke fills the glass, they start building a negroni: 1 ounce each of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, ½ ounce each of rosemary syrup and lemon juice, a splash of orange juice, and one more odd addition: an egg white. They then shake the ingredients, pour the concoction through a strainer into the smoky glass, and garnish the drink with the rosemary sprig and a dried orange wheel.