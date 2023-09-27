Grapes Taste Just As Delicious Dipped In Caramel As Apples Do
While fall-inspired caramel apples are certainly a tasty dessert, they can also be messy, difficult to eat, and inconvenient in just about every way. These downsides keep us from indulging in this sweet treat as much as we'd like — until now. It turns out, caramel-dipped grapes are just as delicious as caramel apples, but much easier to make, serve, and enjoy.
It's true, apples aren't the only fruit that make a perfectly chewy, sugary snack when dipped in melted caramel. Grapes are just as tasty, and of course, they're bite-sized. Their small size also makes them much better to serve at parties, since folks won't fill up on just one treat like they may with a whole caramel apple. If you've made a caramel apple before, then you'll have no problem whipping up some caramel grapes. And if that's not enough of a reason to make caramel grapes for your next party, then get this: you can make them boozy, too. Get ready for one game-changing new recipe.
How to make caramel grapes
Don't let any past experiences making messy, time-consuming caramel apples dissuade you from whipping up some caramel grapes. The method to caramelized, fruity goodness is simple. If you'd like to make your grapes boozy, you can start by soaking a half pound of seedless green grapes in vodka and refrigerating them for a minimum of an hour to overnight. Once the grapes have soaked, drain them, then dry them off prior to dipping in caramel. Of course, you can easily make this recipe alcohol-free and start with the next step.
To make the caramel sauce, melt a cup of caramel cubes along with 2 tablespoons of heavy cream on the stove, until the mixture has reached the perfect temperature for dipping, about 245 degrees Fahrenheit. Poke a toothpick into each grape, and dip each one into the melted caramel exactly as you would with a caramel apple. Then, gently press the caramel-dipped side of the grape into any toppings you'd like: crushed nuts, coconut flakes, mini chocolate chips, or anything else you've enjoyed on caramel apples. Once you're finished, stand the grapes up on parchment paper or a lined baking sheet. Allow the caramel to harden, and they're ready to go. If you can believe it, these are just as much fun to make as they are to eat, and it's a great opportunity to get kids involved with making a treat.