Grapes Taste Just As Delicious Dipped In Caramel As Apples Do

While fall-inspired caramel apples are certainly a tasty dessert, they can also be messy, difficult to eat, and inconvenient in just about every way. These downsides keep us from indulging in this sweet treat as much as we'd like — until now. It turns out, caramel-dipped grapes are just as delicious as caramel apples, but much easier to make, serve, and enjoy.

It's true, apples aren't the only fruit that make a perfectly chewy, sugary snack when dipped in melted caramel. Grapes are just as tasty, and of course, they're bite-sized. Their small size also makes them much better to serve at parties, since folks won't fill up on just one treat like they may with a whole caramel apple. If you've made a caramel apple before, then you'll have no problem whipping up some caramel grapes. And if that's not enough of a reason to make caramel grapes for your next party, then get this: you can make them boozy, too. Get ready for one game-changing new recipe.