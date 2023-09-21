McDonald's Thinks Only The Midwest Is Bold Enough For Its New Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Can we even recognize the start of fall without enjoying the first sip of a pumpkin-spiced latte? For many people, the answer is a resounding no, though ask which chain makes the best pumpkin spice latte, and the answers vary greatly. If you're interested in comparing every different brand of latte for yourself, you might discover it's difficult to find it at your local McDonald's — it all depends on where you live. McDonald's has offered its pumpkin spice latte for years, but this year, the chain is introducing its Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee. The major difference in the bolder blend is that the iced coffee is made with 100 percent Arabica beans which makes for a smoother, richer taste. By contrast, McDonald's regular pumpkin spice latte is made from milder Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso beans.
The bolder blend coffee is combined with pumpkin spice syrup and light cream and is served over ice. While all of this sounds great to pumpkin spice fans, the drink will only be available in select locations in the Midwest. The bolder blend is being released for a limited time, only in Illinois and Missouri locations. The price will vary slightly based on size, but it's reported that a medium costs $2.99. That's quite a steal, considering a grande Starbucks pumpkin spice latte costs $5.95.
Not everyone will get to sip on a McDonald's Pumpkin Spice Latte
Back in 2016, McDonald's launched its pumpkin spice latte nationwide for the first time since it introduced the drink in 2013. After the initial success though, the company pulled back on the seasonal offering, only offering the latte in select markets during the fall season. This year, the regular pumpkin spice latte will be available in parts of Pennsylvania, Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle, and St. Louis. Unfortunately for McDonald's fans, the pumpkin spice latte isn't the only seasonal item that is being sold in limited markets.
The chain's seasonal pie, pumpkin and creme, also made its appearance in September, but only in select markets. The pie, which is a combination of vanilla cream and pumpkin pie filling, is being sold in 13 states across the U.S. The pie costs $1.29 and will only be available for a limited time before it's time to make way for the winter season's holiday pie. If you don't live in a location that is offering pumpkin spice coffee but need to get your fix, try this copycat McDonald's pumpkin Spice latte recipe. You can make the coffee as bold as you like and enjoy the drink hot or iced. The best part? You'll save yourself some money and you don't have to go on a McDonald's pumpkin-spice-themed treasure hunt.