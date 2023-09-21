McDonald's Thinks Only The Midwest Is Bold Enough For Its New Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Can we even recognize the start of fall without enjoying the first sip of a pumpkin-spiced latte? For many people, the answer is a resounding no, though ask which chain makes the best pumpkin spice latte, and the answers vary greatly. If you're interested in comparing every different brand of latte for yourself, you might discover it's difficult to find it at your local McDonald's — it all depends on where you live. McDonald's has offered its pumpkin spice latte for years, but this year, the chain is introducing its Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee. The major difference in the bolder blend is that the iced coffee is made with 100 percent Arabica beans which makes for a smoother, richer taste. By contrast, McDonald's regular pumpkin spice latte is made from milder Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso beans.

The bolder blend coffee is combined with pumpkin spice syrup and light cream and is served over ice. While all of this sounds great to pumpkin spice fans, the drink will only be available in select locations in the Midwest. The bolder blend is being released for a limited time, only in Illinois and Missouri locations. The price will vary slightly based on size, but it's reported that a medium costs $2.99. That's quite a steal, considering a grande Starbucks pumpkin spice latte costs $5.95.