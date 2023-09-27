Biscoff Cookies Can Add Crunchy Texture To Smooth Cheesecakes

Biscoff cookies can be used in numerous ways to amp up a standard cheesecake recipe. After you crumble up the biscuits, follow the traditional method to transform them into a deliciously buttery crust that acts as the base of your creation. Blend a combination of Biscoff biscuits and butter to make a cookie crumble, which gets pressed into the bottom of a springform pan to become the foundation of your cake.

You can utilize Biscoff cookie butter further by blending it with cream cheese to create your cheesecake's creamy filling. Biscoff cookie butter is made by blending and creaming the cookies, which can be done yourself. Or, if you don't want to put in extra work, you can purchase this ingredient at your local grocery store. Not only does the smooth cookie butter mix perfectly into cream cheese, but it also adds a unique dose of ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg throughout the cheesecake.

To add a unique crunch to your smooth dessert, consider placing a layer of Biscoff cookies around the outside of your cake. Standing them upright creates a perfectly crunchy border, which will be a welcome change to the mouthfeel of this delectable dish. For more contrast — and to bring in a visually stimulating aspect — crumble some Biscoff cookies on top of the finished cheesecake for a decorative touch that imparts an extra dose of crunchy texture.