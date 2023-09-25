Fast Food Fall Items You'll Never Get To Eat Again

For the majority of Americans, fall is their favorite time of year. Some of this can probably be attributed to the delightful sweater weather, the crisp colorful leaves, or the fun Halloween decorations, but let's be honest — much of what makes autumn so attractive are the flavors. Come September, our favorite fast food restaurants and coffee shops are suddenly bursting with fresh-baked pumpkin breads, caramel apple lattes, cinnamon cakes, apple muffins, and cranberry pies.

It's a magical season for our taste buds and noses, but — alas — there can also be mixed feelings among consumers stepping through the doors of their preferred stops. For some, a hint of melancholy wafts in the air alongside the brewing caramel coffee. Why? Because the restaurants that introduce us to heavenly fall bites and beverages also very often rotate, change up, or eliminate those products completely. And while some recipe eliminations might be for the better, change can still be hard to swallow, particularly when you walk into your favorite chain seeking autumn flavor and see a new treat sitting in the spot where your favorite used to be. Discontinuation is a bittersweet part of life — or, should we say, part of fall. Here are some fast food fall items you'll never get to eat again.