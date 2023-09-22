The $78 Airport Meal That Has Twitter In Shambles

If you've enjoyed a meal at the airport anytime recently, then you know that this isn't exactly a cheap place to grab a bite. Still, no matter how expensive folks expect airport dining to be, this viral airport meal is still making jaws drop, and for good reason. We're all worried about food prices these days. From the "how many groceries $100 gets you" meme to Coachella partiers' outrage at the festival's viral food prices, it doesn't really matter where you're shopping or what you're getting, food is more expensive than it used to be.

On September 20, author and New York Times columnist David Brooks took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his own experience with just how expensive food is. He posted a photo of a simple meal at an airport restaurant and included the caption, "This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport." "This is why Americans think the economy is terrible," he added. $78 for a single meal at an airport is steep no matter what you ordered, but the food pictured made this price seem even more outlandish. The photo of the meal includes a plain hamburger with three ketchup packets, some mixed greens, a slice of tomato, and a small side of crinkle-cut French fries. Next to his plate, he has what appears to be a glass of scotch on the rocks, and as it turns out, this drink has more to do with the price tag than meets the eye.