We Wish The McDonald's Hong Kong Chicken And Egg Burger Could Fly To The US
If you're traveling in another country and you spot a set of those iconic golden arches, then there's a chance you'll feel a sense of familiarity. That's because McDonald's has a presence in 118 different territories and countries. If you're away from home, the local menu may not be what you're used to, however. That's because the chain draws on the food culture of each location, so you may get to experience some new fast food options if you opt to dine at McDonald's abroad.
At McDonald's locations in Japan, for instance, you'll find not just a Teriyaki Burger, but seriously high-quality food, friendly service, and incredible levels of cleanliness. In Australia, you can order an espresso and a macaron, snag a McKebab in Israel, and chow down on poutine when ordering from the Canadian menu.
In Hong Kong, where McDonald's currently operates a estimated 245 restaurants, the menu includes a number of unique offerings, including a chicken and egg burger that you can only get in Hong Kong. Its combination of ingredients makes for a delicious and filling meal, breakfast or otherwise.
McDonald's burger pairs ingredients
McDonald's has hit its stride in Hong Kong since opening its first restaurant there in 1975. Aside from unique McDonald's breakfast menu items like twisty noodle breakfast platters, the international chain serves up a chicken and egg burger, showing that it doesn't matter whether the chicken or the egg came first, so long as you can have them at the same time in one meal.
This burger is more of a breakfast sandwich, featuring a crispy fried chicken filet topped with egg and melted cheese, all served on a plush bun. Pair it with fries and a McFlurry for a classic McDonald's experience.
If you want to try it, you don't necessarily need to purchase a plane ticket to Hong Kong. Try adding an egg to a chicken sandwich to achieve the same effect the next time you're ordering at a McDonald's in the U.S.