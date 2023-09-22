We Wish The McDonald's Hong Kong Chicken And Egg Burger Could Fly To The US

If you're traveling in another country and you spot a set of those iconic golden arches, then there's a chance you'll feel a sense of familiarity. That's because McDonald's has a presence in 118 different territories and countries. If you're away from home, the local menu may not be what you're used to, however. That's because the chain draws on the food culture of each location, so you may get to experience some new fast food options if you opt to dine at McDonald's abroad.

At McDonald's locations in Japan, for instance, you'll find not just a Teriyaki Burger, but seriously high-quality food, friendly service, and incredible levels of cleanliness. In Australia, you can order an espresso and a macaron, snag a McKebab in Israel, and chow down on poutine when ordering from the Canadian menu.

In Hong Kong, where McDonald's currently operates a estimated 245 restaurants, the menu includes a number of unique offerings, including a chicken and egg burger that you can only get in Hong Kong. Its combination of ingredients makes for a delicious and filling meal, breakfast or otherwise.