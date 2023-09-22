Cracked Cake Pops? Here's The Mistake You're Making

Luckily, there are steps that can be taken to prevent your homemade cake pops from cracking. The main reason the cake pops crack after they've been coated is a matter of temperature. If the cake is too cold and the icing is too warm when it is coated, the shell will crack from the difference in temperature. We know hot objects typically expand while cold objects shrink in size, so it makes sense that the spherical treat could split once it's settled and cooled down. The trick is to make sure that both the cake and the sweet outer layer (which is usually made from icing, melted chocolate, or candy melts) are as close to the same temperature as possible before coating.

You can use a thermometer to monitor the temperatures, but an easier trick is to let the cake pops come to room temperature before covering them in candy or chocolate. After the cake is rolled into a ball, it needs time to harden in either the fridge or freezer. Likewise, the outer coating typically needs to be heated up enough to melt, but should come off the heat to cool down a bit before it seizes up. Even with all the best intentions, sometimes cake pops can still crack. In that case, either save the not-so-picture-perfect ones for yourself or simply hide the cracked one in between the others — we doubt anyone will even notice.