Mashed Sweet Potatoes Are The Secret Ingredient For Cake-Like Cookies

If you use mashed potatoes in cookie dough, they're not necessarily going to be all that "secret" as they may lend somewhat of an orange-ish hue to the finished product. The surprise might come, however, when you disclose that you went with sweet potatoes instead of the similarly-colored pumpkin puree since the latter is more commonly used in cookies. As sweet potatoes are a popular pie filling (here's our sweet potato pie recipe) and also make for great cakes (one OTT example being Buddy Valastro's Thanksgiving extravaganza), it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that they work well in cookies, too.

One descriptor that some people use for sweet potato cookies is "cake-like," but in this case, it's not being used as a euphemism for dry. Since potatoes are so starchy, this ingredient helps baked goods stay moist and soft instead of hardening as they cool down. Not only do sweet potatoes contribute texture-improving starch, but if you use them in your cookies you'll also get a nutritional boost. Potassium, fiber, and vitamins A and C can all be yours for the low, low price of ... whatever sweet potatoes are going for these days. (We don't dare speculate, since who even knows what's going on at the grocery store from one day to the next?)