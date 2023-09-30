Season Canned Fruit With Chili Powder For A Bold Salsa

Fruit salsa is a delicious, versatile Mexican condiment often served on salads, in tortillas, or as a sweet dip. However, storing and dicing the fruit can be challenging, especially when making large batches. This is where canned fruit shines: It eliminates the prep work. Plus, for a bit of authentic Mexican flair, a sprinkling of chili powder will take a sweet and refreshing fruit salsa to the next level.

The concept is similar to Mexican fruit cups, a popular street food where tropical fruits, such as mango, jicama, and papaya, are liberally sprinkled with chili powder, lime juice, and sometimes sugar for a sweet and spicy treat. In this treat, the sugar pairs nicely with the heat from the chili to create a balanced flavor profile.

Fruit salsa is essentially the same thing, only diced up. There are different ways to make salsa with canned fruit: serving it raw or roasting it for an added depth of flavor are two great options. Also, using other spices like cinnamon and nutmeg as seasonings can complement the heat and remove any lingering metallic notes you may detect. Ultimately, adding chili powder to fruit salsas makes a noticeable difference in taste, allows it to be served with savory dishes, and prevents the fruits' sweetness from overpowering other flavors in whatever you're serving. Even better, making this recipe is fun and only takes a few minutes to prepare.