Bizarre Cereal Mascots You Probably Forgot About

There is no such thing as a normal cereal mascot, unless you count Tony the Tiger. He might be great, and his fantastic run as cereal mascot for Frosted Flakes from 1951 to the present is certainly outstanding. But, Tony is the exception, not the rule. Not many cereal mascots make it more than a decade with their faces on the box, let alone flirt with a century. For every Toucan Sam, 10 other concepts are either forgotten or scrubbed off the record books.

Advertisers seemed to have figured out that kids don't care about lowering cholesterol. They want strange cereals with colors, creativity, and magic both inside and outside the box. Sometimes it works, and sometimes we look back at an ad from the '70s and wonder what the heck they were thinking.

The cardboard halls of cereal box history are littered with nightmarish creations, stereotypical depictions of different cultures, and fruity freakies who couldn't muster up the staying power to maintain a presence in the cereal pantheon. Today, we celebrate those mascots.