Is Ina Garten's Pepper-Dicing Method The 'Pro Tip' She Says It Is?

"Holding the pepper upright, cut down the sides, and dice." Does that sound like a pro tip? Ina Garten thinks so — she included it as a pull-out quote in her "Cook Like a Pro" cookbook. Ina Garten is a pro among pros herself, with 15 best-selling cookbooks and several Food Network hits under her belt, including "Be My Guest with Ina Garten," which premiered in 2022.

Over the course of her storied career, Garten may have learned that some of us are, shall we say, kitchen-logic challenged. Some people know how to cook intellectually, but pragmatically? When it comes to the patience and panache the kitchen requires, like learning knife skills for simple tasks like dicing a pepper, our will to do it ourselves is not enough. For some of us, it's not such a stretch for a cookbook author to call something that might seem obvious a pro cooking tip.

Even so, there do seem to be fewer uncoordinated home chefs than there were a few years ago, and certainly fewer than when Garten published "Cook Like a Pro" in 2018. According to Good News Network, many home chefs believe they've dramatically leveled up their skillsets since the start of the pandemic.