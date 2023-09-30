The Simple Trick To Make Shorter Zucchini Noodles

Zucchini noodles, or zoodles, have always been a great way to pack more veggies into a meal. It's easy to get on board with something that looks and tastes like spaghetti. Overly long noodles, however, can be difficult to eat. Sometimes they're not flexible or too soggy, but either way, it's hard to get a manageable bite with a fork alone — the shorter they are, the easier they are to eat. Best of all, if you have a spiralizer to make these noodles, there's an easy hack that shortens them without any extra chopping. (After all, a disdain for chopping is why those without spiralizers go to the grocery store for pre-cut zoodles in the first place.)

The first step of this hack is to wash the zucchini and cut off the ends. Don't put the knife in the sink just yet — you'll need it for one more cut. Act like you're cutting the zucchini in half the long way, but stop midway through. In more technical terms, make a vertical incision about as deep as the zucchini's radius. Then proceed to insert the zucchini into the spiralizer and spiral away. The pre-made cut will ensure that as the zucchini spirals through, short noodles will fall out instead of long, unmanageable strands.