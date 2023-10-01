Brown Sugar Is The Secret Ingredient For A Perfect Piece Of Buttered Toast

Sometimes it's the simplest things that have the most impact – on certain days the best thing in the world is a good piece of toast. Contrary to what trendy home cooks and high-end chefs would have you believe, toast doesn't need to be piled high with avocado, pickled veggies, and perfectly poached eggs. Sometimes you just want a comforting piece of cinnamon sugar toast. And if you want to take that up a notch, take a look at brown sugar toast. You might discover that you've been making toast wrong your whole life by using a toaster. Fry it up in a pan instead.

The epitome of simple pleasures, a piece of brown sugar toast requires nothing more than a tablespoon of softened salted butter, a tablespoon of packed brown sugar, a piece of bread, and a skillet. Because brown sugar toast is made in a pan with butter and sugar rather than being toasted and subsequently buttered and sugared, it has a crispy, crunchy texture, similar to that of caramelized French toast. When the brown sugar is introduced to high heat, the molecules begin to oxidize, releasing chemicals that are responsible for the change in color and flavor. This caramelization process imbues the toast with a nutty, toasted flavor and a light crunchy coating.