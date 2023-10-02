For A Stronger Tasting Salad Dressing, Swap Olive With Toasted Sesame Oil

Salad lovers understand how a dash of oil can level up your salad game. Not only do oils make salad dressings taste better, but they also make your vegetables more nutritious. A study led by Iowa State University led by Iowa State University scientist Wendy White shows that adding oil to salads promotes the absorption of nutrients like vitamin A, lycopene, and vitamin E.

Oils with a neutral taste pair well with salads, and olive oil is arguably the most popular choice. Extra virgin olive oil tastes amazing in salads, but sometimes, the aromas and flavors just aren't enough to satisfy your taste buds. Adding more olive oil isn't an option because too much may not be healthy. However, replacing it with another variety might be worth it.

Nut oils are always an option, but you might want to give sesame oil a try. It is a popular ingredient in Asian kitchens and is extensively used in Chinese cooking. This fragrant oil has a distinct nutty taste that can give your salad a flavor boost.