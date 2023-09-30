The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Shopping At Sprouts Farmers Market
With its fresh produce, organic goodies, and a commitment to wholesome living, Sprouts Farmers Market is a haven for those seeking nutritious, delicious options. But before you grab your reusable shopping bags and head to the nearest Sprouts, hold your horses. While this grocery store is undoubtedly awesome, there are some common shopping slip-ups that even the best of us make. In this article, we will uncover the biggest mistakes people make when navigating the aisles of Sprouts and how you can avoid them to make the most of your shopping experience.
Many of the mistakes center around treating it like a regular grocery store. If you're heading to Sprouts and not checking out its own brand products or ignoring the bulk bins, you need to have a word with yourself. But it's not all about avoiding pitfalls — we'll also share insider tips for maximizing your savings. From making the most of their weekly deals to utilizing their app for extra discounts, we'll help you leave the store with a cart full of wholesome goodies and some extra money in your wallet.
So, whether you're a Sprouts regular or a first-time shopper, this article is your guide to doing your grocery trip right. Here are some of the biggest mistakes people make when shopping at Sprouts Farmers Market.
Not buying sushi on Wednesdays
If you've ever strolled through the aisles of Sprouts Farmers Market and overlooked the sushi section on a Wednesday, well, consider that a sushi sin. It's a mistake that could cost you both in terms of flavor and your wallet. Now, why Wednesday? Well, at Sprouts, Sushi Wednesday is a much-loved tradition. It's the day it rolls out an excellent deal on some of its sushi offerings. Every Wednesday, Sprout sells selected packages of its Oumi Sushi Rolls for just $5. This should save you between $2 and $5, depending on the roll. Some cost more than others at full price because of their particular ingredients.
This sushi deal only lasts for that one glorious day of the week. Miss it, and you'll have to wait until the following Wednesday to catch the next wave of sushi savings. Mark your calendar, set a reminder on your phone, or tie a string around your finger — just make sure you don't forget Sushi Wednesdays at Sprouts. You can grab your favorite rolls or try something new and revel in the satisfaction that you just saved big.
Ignoring the produce
Perhaps you're new to Sprouts and aren't yet sure if you should trust the fresh produce. Or, maybe the term "Farmers Market" in this grocery store's name has you worried that its fruits and veggies will cost an arm and a leg. Whatever your reason for ignoring the produce section, you need to stop. Right now.
Sprouts is renowned for its fresh, bountiful produce selection. The company is committed to sourcing locally whenever possible — just like an actual farmers market. This means you're often getting fruits and vegetables picked at the peak of ripeness and have a shorter time from farm to store, so they're as fresh as possible.
It also carries various conventional and organic produce, including seasonal and specialty items. You can find everyday staples like apples, carrots, and other fruits and vegetables that you might not find at other grocery stores.
It's among the best grocery stores to buy organic food at, and while organic produce can be expensive at some stores, Sprouts strives to keep prices competitive. This makes it accessible to a broader range of customers. What's more, it offers rotating weekly produce deals. So, depending on the week, you might be able to pick up organic squash for not much more than $1 a pound or two cantaloupe melons for $4. Whatever's on special, it's bound to give you some impressive savings.
Not checking out the bulk bins
When cruising the aisles of Sprouts Farmers Market, one thing you'll notice that sets it apart from other supermarkets is the bulk bins. You might be thinking, "Bulk bins? What's the big deal?" But skipping them is a mistake you don't want to make.
So, what exactly are bulk bins? These bins contain all sorts of goodies — grains, nuts, dried fruits, spices; the list goes on. Buying in bulk often means you can snag your pantry staples at a fraction of the cost compared to pre-packaged items. You can choose how much or how little you want, which helps reduce food waste and save money simultaneously. Plus, it's eco-friendly. Using your own reusable containers or bags for bulk items reduces the need for excessive packaging. That's a little less plastic in the world — and who doesn't love that?
They're also great when you're trying out new recipes that call for small amounts of a lot of ingredients. Sometimes, you'll find recipes that include a handful of some ancient grain you never normally use or a teaspoon of 10 spices you don't have in your pantry. There's no need to invest in big jars that'll gather dust. Just scoop up what you need from the bins.
Only buying national brands
If you're going to Sprouts looking for national brands and popular name-brand products you could buy from any store, you're doing it wrong. What you should be looking for is Sprouts Brand products. We understand that it can be daunting to switch a name brand you know and trust for something new, but it's well worth giving Sprouts' own brand products a whirl.
Sprouts Brand products are the store's own line of items, ranging from snacks and pantry staples to fresh produce and household goods. Sprouts takes pride in its brand and has strict quality standards. You can trust that when you pick up a Sprouts Brand product, you're getting something that's been carefully curated and meets its high-quality benchmark.
And one of the biggest perks is the price tag. Sprouts Brand products are often priced lower than their brand-name counterparts without skimping on quality. So, if you want to stretch your grocery budget, they're worth checking out. As an added bonus, they're often environmentally conscious. They often have eco-friendly packaging, which means you can shop with a little less guilt about contributing to plastic waste.
Shopping without the Sprouts App
Are you hitting up Sprouts without the Sprouts App? Then we hate to break it to you, but you're making a shopping blunder you'll want to fix. This free app offers plenty of ways to save money, so you won't want to make your next grocery trip without it.
First and foremost, the app is loaded with digital coupons ready to be clipped, scanned, and magically converted into savings at the checkout. There are over $100 in digital coupons available via the app each month. And who doesn't love saving a few extra bucks? It also gives you the lowdown on the latest weekly specials. You'll know exactly what's on sale and can plan your shopping accordingly — no more surprises at the register.
You can also create your shopping list in the app and check off items as you go so you won't forget that crucial ingredient for tonight's dinner. There's also a product scanning feature. Ever wonder if that mysterious product is worth trying? Simply scan its barcode using the app, and you'll get instant access to product information, reviews, and pricing. It'll even let you know if there are currently any vouchers available.
While it might not seem like it would make a huge difference to your shopping experience at first glance, the more you know about the app, the clearer it is that it makes grocery trips easier. So, save money, check out new products, and get meal inspiration.
Ignoring the Vitamins and Body Care section
If you've been ignoring the Vitamins and Body Care section at Sprouts Farmers Market, you must check it out next time. This is one section you don't want to breeze past. It might not seem like a supermarket is the best place to look for vitamins and body care products, but Sprouts actually puts a lot of effort into this department.
It features over 7,500 products and has members of staff who are specially trained to answer questions and offer advice on its offerings. So, if you're unsure what vitamins you need to buy or are in the middle of a skincare crisis, the folks at Sprouts can help.
This section offers a wide array of vitamins and supplements, catering to various health needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for vitamins, minerals, herbs, or specialty supplements, you'll likely find what you need. The section is designed to help you address your unique health needs. You can find supplements tailored to specific dietary requirements, including vegan, gluten-free, or allergen-free options.
And don't forget the Body Care part. It's not just about what you ingest but what you put on your skin. You'll find a range of clean, eco-friendly beauty and personal care products that cater to different skin types and preferences. This includes skincare, haircare, and cosmetics, allowing you to make conscious choices for your skin and body.
Not buying some of its first-to-market products
When you head to a farmers market, you expect to see a bunch of products from small brands and artisan products. But perhaps you weren't expecting that from Sprouts Farmers Market. Maybe you've been wondering what all these brands you've never heard of are and giving them a wide berth. Sprouts has many first-to-market products on its shelves. This means it offers many food startups and small brands its first major retail opportunities.
Sometimes, you'll stumble upon products at Sprouts that you won't find anywhere else in your neighborhood. Sometimes, you'll stumble upon products at Sprouts that you won't find anywhere else in your neighborhood. It's like discovering hidden treasures in the grocery aisles. So, you might just find a new small-batch hot sauce manufacturer you love or artisan dairy-free chocolates that are great gifts for your vegan friends (or yourself).
Thanks to Sprouts' first-to-market approach, you can stay ahead of the curve regarding the latest food and wellness trends. Imagine being the first to introduce your friends to that amazing new snack or superfood. You won't need to imagine if you keep your eye on the small brands the store champions. Don't be afraid of trying out products you haven't heard of. All these lesser-known brands are among the highlights of the Sprouts experience. So, pick up something new next time you shop.
Forgetting about the Deals of the Month
We've already touched on Sprouts' weekly ads, with great deals on produce and more, but this store also has Deals of the Month. And, if you're ignoring these deals, you're missing out. Sprouts takes pride in offering fantastic deals every month. These aren't your run-of-the-mill discounts — they're specially curated offers that can save you a bundle on your grocery bill.
Deals of the Month aren't just a few cents off. We're talking about significant savings. From pantry staples to fresh produce, you can score major discounts on items you probably need anyway. Monthly deals include snacks, produce, pantry staples, frozen food, body care, and much more. Since they last longer than weekly deals, you've got even longer to get to your local Sprouts and make the most of them.
Sprouts often tailors these deals to the season. That means you can nab fresh, in-season produce or holiday-themed goodies at a fraction of the price. Whatever the time of year, you'll get deals on items you want and need rather than last season's leftovers.
Not browsing the clearance section
We've got some insider wisdom for you: Never, ever, ever skip the clearance section when you're at Sprouts Farmers Market. You might be used to clearance sections that give you a paltry dime or two off, but the clearance section at Sprouts often has some incredible deals.
You'll find products from all over the store on clearance — snacks, pantry staples, personal care items, and even fresh produce — all at discounted prices. We're talking about prices slashed to clear inventory. It's the kind of markdown that can put a smile on your face and leave some extra cash in your wallet.
And, it's often not because there's anything wrong with these products or even because they're short-dated. It can be because the store will no longer stock a particular item, and they want to get rid of it. For instance, one Reddit user bragged about getting around $17 of Stumptown coffee for just $2.99 at Sprouts because the store was no longer going to carry it. Another reported getting high-end frozen dinners for just 99 cents a pop.
As the seasons change, so do the clearance items. You might find holiday-themed treats, summer grilling essentials, or cozy winter comfort foods. It's a reflection of the seasons and an opportunity to stock up on seasonal goodies for less. So, it's always worth swinging by the clearance section. You might not find something great every time, but when you do, it's worth celebrating.
Missing out on 72-hour sales
If you're a regular at Sprouts Farmers Market, you might have already heard about its 72-hour sales. But, perhaps you've been ignoring them — and that's a definite mistake. These sales are your gateway to lower prices.
So, what's the deal with these 72-hour sales? Well, it's pretty straightforward. Sprouts offers limited-time discounts on a variety of products that last for — you guessed it — 72 hours. Generally, they run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
These sales aren't just a few pennies off — you'll find impressive discounts worth taking an extra trip to the store for. In previous years, we've seen deals such as raw almonds for $2.99 a pound, three avocados for $1, and five ears of sweet corn for $1.
With a bit of planning, you can base your meals around the 72-hour sale items. It's possible to whip up a delicious dinner using discounted ingredients. It's budget-friendly and gourmet — the best of both worlds. Since these sales are time-limited, it's a great chance to stock up on non-perishable items or items with a longer shelf life. You'll thank yourself later when you don't have to pay full price.
To ensure you don't miss out, check the Sprouts website or app regularly for updates on upcoming 72-hour sales. You can even sign up for their newsletter to get sale alerts delivered right to your inbox.
Avoiding the bakery section
There's one section at Sprouts Farmers Market that's totally worth your attention — the bakery. If you've been bypassing it on your grocery runs, you might be missing out on some delicious deals and tasty treasures. You might be expecting more basic grocery store bread or boring offerings, but the bakery section at Sprouts has so much more to offer than that.
Sprouts is known for its artisan bread. The company is committed to using simple, high-quality ingredients in its artisan bread, which often includes flour, water, salt, and yeast or a sourdough starter. This simplicity allows the natural flavors to shine and means you're not consuming flavorings, preservatives, or other ingredients that don't belong in bread. It takes pride in baking its artisan bread fresh daily. When you walk into the bakery section, you can often smell the delightful aroma of just-baked bread, which is a testament to its freshness.
But that's not all the bakery section has to offer. Alongside its delicious bread and other bread products, it sells cakes, cookies, and more. Many of these options are vegan and gluten-free, offering a range of products for buyers with dietary preferences or allergies. Options can differ from store to store, too. Sprouts often sources products from local bakeries and artisans. This means you might discover unique breads and pastries you won't find in larger chain grocery stores.