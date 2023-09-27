IHOP's New Fall Menu, Thankfully, Isn't Just Pumpkin Spice Items

IHOP announced a host of new menu options on Sept. 27. The chain now offers a biscuit menu that includes sweet and savory biscuits that will be offered all day. IHOP also pivoted from pancakes by releasing seven Belgian waffle options that range from sweet waffles like the Oreo Cookie Crumble to savory varieties such as Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles.

"This fall, we have kicked it up a notch by delivering a dedicated Biscuits menu, and now, expanded our popular waffles to include Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles and a Waffle Sundae so that our guests can enjoy any time of day," said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, in a press release. IHOP's updated menu also boasts new entrees, steakburgers, beverages, soups, and sides. Pumpkin is present on the menu in the form of cold brew and pumpkin spice pancakes, but it's not the centerpiece.

IHOP also introduced a new "Magic: The Gathering" menu that coincides with a collaboration the chain is doing with gaming company Wizards of The West Coast. This menu features five pancakes, each named for a different "Magic: The Gathering" character.