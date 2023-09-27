IHOP's New Fall Menu, Thankfully, Isn't Just Pumpkin Spice Items
Pumpkin spice lurks around every corner during autumn. The popular seasonal flavor has cropped up on numerous national chain menus over the last several weeks, including Dunkin', Starbucks, and Dairy Queen. However, it is not the sole focus of IHOP's fall menu. The breakfast chain launched its pumpkin spice offerings weeks ago on Aug. 28, opening the door for a variety of fall new flavors on its latest menu drop.
IHOP has evolved beyond pancakes, and that is evident in several of its most recent releases, which include biscuits, waffles, steakburgers, and many other options. Sweet, savory, and spicy items offer autumnal-themed dishes for everyone for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Last year, pumpkin spice was the centerpiece of IHOP's fall menu, which featured an elaborate pumpkin spice pancake plate. This year, pumpkin spice pancake offerings are available, but new menu options embrace the flavors of fall in a different way.
IHOP introduces waffles, biscuits, and more
IHOP announced a host of new menu options on Sept. 27. The chain now offers a biscuit menu that includes sweet and savory biscuits that will be offered all day. IHOP also pivoted from pancakes by releasing seven Belgian waffle options that range from sweet waffles like the Oreo Cookie Crumble to savory varieties such as Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles.
"This fall, we have kicked it up a notch by delivering a dedicated Biscuits menu, and now, expanded our popular waffles to include Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles and a Waffle Sundae so that our guests can enjoy any time of day," said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, in a press release. IHOP's updated menu also boasts new entrees, steakburgers, beverages, soups, and sides. Pumpkin is present on the menu in the form of cold brew and pumpkin spice pancakes, but it's not the centerpiece.
IHOP also introduced a new "Magic: The Gathering" menu that coincides with a collaboration the chain is doing with gaming company Wizards of The West Coast. This menu features five pancakes, each named for a different "Magic: The Gathering" character.