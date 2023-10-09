Copycat Subway Tuna Sandwich Recipe

While Subway is known for its tasty tuna sandwiches, some are skeptical about the ingredients due to certain rumors about the provenance of the tuna as well as the hygiene practices that may or may not be observed by employees. Well, the one way to make sure you know exactly what's in your tuna is to be your own at-home sandwich artist, which is what you can do with developer Catherine Brookes' recipe that, she says, "features all of the ingredients mentioned on the website." She tells us she thinks this sandwich is "a close match for the original sub," but she's chosen to cut down a bit on the excessive amount of mayonnaise seen in one employee video that reveals how the chain really makes its tuna salad. She also adds a bit of lemon juice to the tuna salad to give it a tiny bit of tang.

"Tuna, cheese, and fresh crisp salad are such a classic combination," enthuses Brookes, adding "This Subway copycat recipe has all the right components for a perfect sandwich." If you're not a fan of American cheese, though, she says you can use any other type of sliced cheese you prefer. You could also leave the cheese out for a dairy-free sub, omit any of the vegetables you don't care for, or add other items from the Subway sandwich bar such as pickles, green peppers, or jalapeños since the chain makes each sandwich to the customer's specifications.