Sausage And Butternut Squash Breakfast Burrito Recipe

squash and breakfast sausage burrito Christina Musgrave/Mashed
By Christina Musgrave and Mashed Staff/

Your standard breakfast burrito recipe may call for eggs, breakfast meat, cheese, and potatoes, but we're opting for something a little bit healthier here by replacing the potatoes with vitamin-rich spinach and butternut squash. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave proclaims these burritos to be "delicious, filling, and so quick to make," and indeed, they should only take you about 20 minutes to make, plus a few extra minutes to cut up the squash (unless you bought it pre-cubed).

Musgrave notes that these breakfast burritos are suitable for making ahead of time, which makes them very convenient for a breakfast meal. "You can easily prep a big batch for the week," she tells us, advising that they will last in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. If you take the time to wrap the breakfast burritos individually in aluminum foil or plastic wrap, however, she suggests that you could also freeze a few "so you always have some on hand."

Collect the ingredients for making sausage and butternut squash breakfast burritos

breakfast burrito ingredients Christina Musgrave/Mashed

These breakfast burritos only require 7 main ingredients, plus salt and pepper for seasoning. The filling is made up of breakfast sausage links, butternut squash, spinach, and eggs, while flour tortillas are used as wrappers and cheddar cheese makes a tangy, melty topping. Add some oil for cooking, plus the aforementioned salt and pepper, and you'll be ready to begin making breakfast.

Fry the sausage and squash

sausages and squash in pan Christina Musgrave/Mashed

Pour the oil into a pan and heat it up a bit. Musgrave advises, "Use a big pan so everything fits," because everything but the cheese and tortillas is going to wind up going into it. When the oil is hot, cook the squash and sausages for 10 minutes until the former have softened a bit and the latter are nicely browned.

Scramble the eggs and wilt the spinach

sausage eggs squash and spinach Christina Musgrave/Mashed

Push the squash and sausage over to one side, then pour the eggs into the pan. Scramble them for 2 minutes, then shove them to the side as well and add the spinach to the pan. Cook this latest addition for 2 minutes in order to wilt the leaves.

Fill the breakfast burritos

breakfast burritos with cheese Christina Musgrave/Mashed

Divvy up the filling between the tortillas, then sprinkle half of the cheese over each one. The residual heat from the eggs, sausage, and vegetables should be enough to melt it, so you can now go ahead and roll or fold up the burritos and they'll be all ready to eat. They taste great plain, which makes an un-messy option for on-the-go eating, but you could also dip them in salsa to add a little heat.

These sausage and butternut squash breakfast burritos are delicious, filling, and quick, only taking you about 20 minutes to prepare.
Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
15
minutes
Servings
2
Burritos
burritos on beige plate
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup cubed butternut squash
  • 6 links breakfast sausage, approximately 3 inches long
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups spinach leaves
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 flour tortillas, 10-inch burrito size
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
  1. Heat the olive oil over medium heat.
  2. Fry the squash and sausage in the oil for 10 minutes.
  3. Move the squash and sausage to the outside of the pan, add the eggs, then scramble them for 2 minutes.
  4. Push the eggs to the outside of the pan, add the spinach, then cook it for 2 minutes or until it wilts.
  5. Stir the burrito filling and season it with salt and pepper to taste,
  6. Divide the filling between the tortillas.
  7. Top the filling with shredded cheese, then fold up the burritos.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 837
Total Fat 56.7 g
Saturated Fat 19.1 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 402.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 48.0 g
Dietary Fiber 2.4 g
Total Sugars 2.8 g
Sodium 1,380.4 mg
Protein 37.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
