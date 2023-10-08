Sausage And Butternut Squash Breakfast Burrito Recipe

Your standard breakfast burrito recipe may call for eggs, breakfast meat, cheese, and potatoes, but we're opting for something a little bit healthier here by replacing the potatoes with vitamin-rich spinach and butternut squash. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave proclaims these burritos to be "delicious, filling, and so quick to make," and indeed, they should only take you about 20 minutes to make, plus a few extra minutes to cut up the squash (unless you bought it pre-cubed).

Musgrave notes that these breakfast burritos are suitable for making ahead of time, which makes them very convenient for a breakfast meal. "You can easily prep a big batch for the week," she tells us, advising that they will last in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. If you take the time to wrap the breakfast burritos individually in aluminum foil or plastic wrap, however, she suggests that you could also freeze a few "so you always have some on hand."