Storing Whole Vs Cut Apples: Which Method Keeps Them The Freshest?

Whole apples are naturally designed to remain fresh. They have a protective wax coating that helps keep the apple firm, prevents moisture loss, and serves as a barrier to keep out bacteria. Even something seemingly as insignificant as a missing stem can diminish the shelf life of an apple because it gives the bacteria a place to enter. So, the first step for best storage is to pick whole, healthy apples.

If you will be eating your apples within a week, there are no major storage concerns. Wipe them down (don't wash them until you're ready to eat) and place them in a bowl away from direct sunlight. Do not store them in a paper bag because apples release gasses that can become trapped and accelerate spoilage.

If you need to store your whole apples for longer than a week, the best place for them is in a ventilated plastic bag in your refrigerator's crisper drawer, where they can last up to six weeks. While apples last longest at temperatures between 31 and 36 degrees Fahrenheit, the rest of your food would freeze at that temperature, so it is not ideal. You can freeze your whole apples, but when you thaw them, you will discover they have lost their crispness.